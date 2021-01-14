India Top Headlines

Postpone the Polio Pulse Campaign for Now: Center to the States | India News

NEW DELHI: The Center has asked all states to postpone the annual polio pulse campaign scheduled for January 17 until further notice. The measure comes as a result of the launch of the mass vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on January 16.

“It is postponed only for the time being taking into account the mass immunization exercise for Covid. This is unprecedented and since the two dates were so close, we have asked the states to maintain the campaign against polio for now, ”said an official.

The polio vaccination campaign takes place in January of each year, with a second round in the second half of the year.

“This is with reference to the letter dated 11/19/2020 on the timing of the date of the National Polio Immunization Day (NID) round. In this sense, it is to inform that due to unforeseen activities, it was decided to postpone the scheduled round of polio NID from January 17, 2021 until further notice, ”said the Ministry of Health. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that although some changes to some scheduled programs may take place temporarily, no concessions will be made on existing health services. tnn

Times of India