India Top Headlines

PM will mark 6 express trains that provide direct connectivity to Kevadia near the Statue of Unity | India News

NEW DELHI: For the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will stop six express trains from Varanasi, Dadar, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Rewa and Chennai stations to Kevadia in Gujarat on Sunday, where the Statue of Unity stands. The Ahmedabad-Kevadia Janshatabdi train will also have a vistadome coach, which is specially designed to make train journeys scenic and memorable, giving tourism a boost.

This express train service will provide direct connectivity to tourists visiting the tallest statue in the world, which has become a major attraction. Authorities said direct regular rail service will bring more tourists to the site. The Ministry of Railways has built the Kevadia train station near the Statue of Unity, which will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on Sunday.

Sources said Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Dabhoi-Chandod-Kevadia broad-gauge railway line and the recently electrified Pratapnagar-Kevadia stretch on Sunday. Pratapnagar falls in the Vadodara district and a regular MEMU service will start in this section. “The main focus of all this connectivity is to attract both local and foreign tourists. The government has set itself the goal of making it one of the most attractive tourist centers,” said an official.

Recently, the government had launched a seaplane service from the Statue of Unity in Narmada district to the bank of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad to commemorate the 145th birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

In November, the government held a two-day Indian speakers’ conference in Kevadia. In 2019, the first common core course of the Aarambh Center (Principle) for civil servants in the 2019 batch trial period was also held at the Statue of Unity, attended by 500 bureaucrats.

Original source