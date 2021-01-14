India Top Headlines

Owaisi will help us win UP, Bengal: Sakshi Maharaj | India News

LUCK: Unnao BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj has created another political stir by claiming that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi had assisted the BJP in the Bihar Assembly elections and would also help in the Assembly elections. in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP deputy said that AIMIM’s participation in the UP and Bengal elections will help the BJP win the states.

“It is the grace of God. May God give him strength. He helped us in Bihar and he will help us (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh panchayat and the Assembly elections and also in West Bengal,” he told the media.

The AIMIM has often been referred to as the BJP’s “B” team as it helps polarize the vows along religious lines.

However, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has been very resentful of the label and has denied helping BJP with its political style.

Owaisi had contested last year’s elections in Bihar, which are said to have cut off Muslim votes going to the opposition, leading to the NDA’s victory.

His party won five seats in the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region, a large number given that the NDA won just 15 more seats than the Grand Alliance.

After the elections, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal had dubbed him the ‘BJP Team B’.

Owaisi has now announced his party’s intention to participate in the upcoming state elections in Uttar Pradesh as part of a front led by former BJP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Owaisi, on Tuesday, had visited some districts in eastern UP accompanied by Rajbhar.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for next year.

