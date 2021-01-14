India Top Headlines

No Foreign Head of State Will Attend Republic Day Event This Year As Main Guest, Says MEA | India News

NEW DELHI: India said Thursday that there will be no foreign head of state as the main guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Due to the global Covid-19 situation, it was decided that this year, there will be no foreign head of state or government as the main guest for our Republic Day event,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) said. spokesperson Anurag Srivastava during a virtual press conference.

India had invited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be the main guest at the Republic Day parade later this month. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who visited India in December, announced that Johnson accepted the invitation to visit India.

However, on January 5, Johnson canceled his planned trip to India, stating that it was important for him to remain in the UK to focus on the national response to Covid-19, in the wake of a more contagious variant of the virus.

“The prime minister spoke with Prime Minister Modi this morning to express his regret that he was unable to visit India later this month as planned,” the spokesman said.

The cancellation of the visit was announced a day after Johnson imposed the third blockade on the country amid rising coronavirus infections.

