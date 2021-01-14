Nepal’s Foreign Minister embarks on a three-day visit to India | India News
KATHMANDU: NepalForeign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Thursday embarked on a three-day visit to India during which he will attend the sixth meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission and discuss the full range of relations, including Covid-cooperation. 19 and border disputes, with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.
Gyawali is the highest ranking political leader from Nepal to visit India after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli sparked a border dispute last year by publishing a new political map showing the three Indian territories, Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh, as part of Nepal.
The Joint Commission is the highest mechanism between the two countries to discuss the full range of bilateral relations.
During the meeting, the two countries are scheduled to hold discussions on various topics, including bilateral trade, energy, border disputes, and Covid-19 assistance.
The Joint Commission meeting “will discuss the full range of Nepal-India bilateral relations, including trade, transit, energy, borders, Covid-19 cooperation, infrastructure, connectivity, investment, agriculture, tourism, culture, among others,” the Ministry Foreign Affairs said in a previous statement.
During his visit, Foreign Minister Gyawali will also meet high-level dignitaries from India, the Foreign Ministry said here.
Gyawali is accompanied by Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Poudyal and Minister of Health and Population Secretary Laxmi Aryal, according to the officials.
After Nepal published the map last year, India reacted harshly, calling it a “unilateral act” and warning Kathmandu that such an “artificial enlargement” of land claims would not be acceptable to it.
India said Nepal’s action violated an understanding reached between the two countries to resolve border issues through talks.
Bilateral exchanges that had stalled due to the bitter border dispute were reestablished in the latter part of 2020 with a series of high-level visits, as New Delhi emphasized that it sees itself as the “main friend” and partner of development of the Himalayan nation.
The inaugural visit of Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Nepal in November was primarily aimed at re-establishing bilateral ties. Shringla met with Prime Minister Oli and other senior political officials and emphasized that India and Nepal are on the same page and share the same vision.
Shringla’s trip followed previous ones by the chief of the Indian army, General MM Naravane, and a whirlwind tour of the head of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), Samant Kumar Goel, to Kathmandu in an attempt to reestablish ties. The BJP leader and head of the party’s foreign affairs department, Vijay Chauthaiwale, also visited Nepal in early December.
Gyawali is the highest ranking political leader from Nepal to visit India after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli sparked a border dispute last year by publishing a new political map showing the three Indian territories, Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh, as part of Nepal.
The Joint Commission is the highest mechanism between the two countries to discuss the full range of bilateral relations.
During the meeting, the two countries are scheduled to hold discussions on various topics, including bilateral trade, energy, border disputes, and Covid-19 assistance.
The Joint Commission meeting “will discuss the full range of Nepal-India bilateral relations, including trade, transit, energy, borders, Covid-19 cooperation, infrastructure, connectivity, investment, agriculture, tourism, culture, among others,” the Ministry Foreign Affairs said in a previous statement.
During his visit, Foreign Minister Gyawali will also meet high-level dignitaries from India, the Foreign Ministry said here.
Gyawali is accompanied by Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Poudyal and Minister of Health and Population Secretary Laxmi Aryal, according to the officials.
After Nepal published the map last year, India reacted harshly, calling it a “unilateral act” and warning Kathmandu that such an “artificial enlargement” of land claims would not be acceptable to it.
India said Nepal’s action violated an understanding reached between the two countries to resolve border issues through talks.
Bilateral exchanges that had stalled due to the bitter border dispute were reestablished in the latter part of 2020 with a series of high-level visits, as New Delhi emphasized that it sees itself as the “main friend” and partner of development of the Himalayan nation.
The inaugural visit of Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Nepal in November was primarily aimed at re-establishing bilateral ties. Shringla met with Prime Minister Oli and other senior political officials and emphasized that India and Nepal are on the same page and share the same vision.
Shringla’s trip followed previous ones by the chief of the Indian army, General MM Naravane, and a whirlwind tour of the head of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), Samant Kumar Goel, to Kathmandu in an attempt to reestablish ties. The BJP leader and head of the party’s foreign affairs department, Vijay Chauthaiwale, also visited Nepal in early December.