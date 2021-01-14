India Top Headlines

More than 500 lawyers write to the CJI asking for the resumption of the physical hearing in the Supreme Court and say that the virtual system is a “failure” | India News

NEW DELHI: Over 500 lawyers have written a letter to the Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde, requesting his immediate direction for the resumption of the physical hearing in the Supreme Court, stating that the current virtual hearing system is a failure.

All of the country’s courts, including the Supreme Court, allowed virtual hearings after the Covid-19 outbreak in March last year.

The five-page letter written by Supreme Court attorneys – Kuldeep Rai, Ankur Jain and Anubhav to CJI Bobde stated that the current virtual hearing system is a failure and does not serve the interests of justice.

“The section you mention does not respond to calls, which results in important matters remaining unresolved and unsuccessful, regardless of whether the matters are new or come after notification. Many matters related to life and release, including bail, which requires immediate attention, remains unheard, creating a situation of helplessness for litigants and lawyers, “the letter said.

There are many flaws in the virtual court hearing, including network connectivity issues and improper management by the Registry, he said.

The letter, which was also signed by more than 500 attorneys, including many high-level Apex Court attorneys, stated that members of the Bar Association, particularly young practitioners, have been through a difficult time in the last 10 months between the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent virtual operation of the Supreme Court.

The letter also claimed that the virtual Superior Court hearing has more loopholes than benefits and that it has not adequately served the cause of justice.

“In this regard, it is also noted that the judges, as well as the Attorney General of India, had expressed reservations about the operation of the virtual system,” the letter said.

There is no response to calls from bargaining agents to mention, the letter says, that they seek an address from the CJI to initiate physical hearings in the Supreme Court.

Dismissing the mention of urgent matters by mentioning the bank without giving any reason, more than 50 percent of the young practitioners have been forced to leave Delhi because they cannot cover living expenses, the letter states.

In addition, he stressed that several Superior Courts in the country have also initiated physical hearings and the Apex Court should also consider initiating them with precautionary measures in the opinion of Covid-19.

