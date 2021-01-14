India Top Headlines

India’s Count of UK’s New Covid-19 Strain Reaches 109 | India News

NEW DELHI: The total number of people infected with the UK’s mutant strain of Covid-19 reached 109 on Thursday, the Union’s Minister for Health and Family Welfare reported.

After the new strain of Covid-19 was detected in the UK, the government imposed a ban on flights arriving into India from the country starting on December 22 last year.

This ban has been lifted, but arriving passengers will need to undergo an RT-PCR test both in the UK before boarding their flight and after arriving in India.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to ensure early action to contain the new coronavirus strain, SpiceHealth has partnered with CSIR-IGIB (Council for Scientific and Industrial Research-Institute for Genomics and Integrative Biology) to establish a portable testing laboratory for Genome sequencing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport for all positive samples from international travelers, according to a SpiceHealth statement.

“Sequencing at the airport is expected to significantly minimize the time to action required. CSIR’s experience using handheld sequencers suggests that it is possible to identify variants within 48 hours of a person’s arrival in India and give positive, “the statement added. (

