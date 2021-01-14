India Top Headlines

India and China continue to maintain close communication: MEA on Ladakh standoff | India News

NEW DELHI: India and China continue to maintain close communication through diplomatic and military channels with the aim of ensuring complete disconnection at all friction points along the Royal Line of Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.

MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava said the two sides agreed to hold the next round of military talks and are in constant communication on the matter.

“India and China continue to maintain close communication through diplomatic and military channels with the aim of ensuring total disconnection at all friction points throughout LAC in the western sector and for the total restoration of peace and tranquility. “he said at a press conference.

Srivastava was responding to a question about the status of talks between the two countries on the military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

The troops of the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have been locked in a clash for more than eight months.

Last month, India and China held another round of diplomatic talks under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (CMMC) on India-China border issues.

“As you know, the last round of the WMCC took place on December 18. The two sides agreed to hold an upcoming round of senior commander meetings and are in constant communication through diplomatic and military channels in this regard,” said Srivastava .

The eighth and final round of military talks between the two sides took place on November 6 during which both sides discussed extensively the withdrawal of troops from specific sticking points.

The army chief, General MM Naravane, expected on Tuesday a friendly resolution of the confrontation through talks based on “mutual and equal security”.

The Army Chief of Staff at the same time affirmed that the Indian troops are fully prepared to face any eventuality throughout LAC and will remain firm as long as it is necessary to achieve the “national goals and objectives.”

India has always maintained that China has a responsibility to carry out the process of disengagement and de-escalation at the friction points in the mountainous region.

Following the sixth round of military talks, the two sides had announced a series of decisions that included not sending any more troops to the front, refraining from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground, and avoiding taking measures that could further complicate matters.

This round was carried out with a specific agenda to explore ways to implement a five-point agreement reached between Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at a meeting in Moscow on September 10 on the sidelines of an Organization of Shanghai Cooperation (OCS). conclave.

The pact included measures such as the rapid withdrawal of troops, avoiding actions that could increase tensions, compliance with all agreements and protocols on border management, and steps to restore peace throughout LAC.

