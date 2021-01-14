India Top Headlines

He will stand firm against any attempt to “unilaterally” change the status quo: Army Chief | India News

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army will stand firm against any attempt to “unilaterally” change the “status quo” at the borders and its desire for peace and quiet should not be interpreted as a sign of weakness, Army Chief General General said Thursday. MM Naravane. , comments that occurred in the context of the confrontation between Ladakh and China.

In a message broadcast on All India Radio (AIR) on the eve of Army Day on Friday, General Naravane said that the Army is committed to resolving disputes through dialogue.

He also said that the Army was swift and decisive in its response to the adversary’s design, but at the same time prevented the military standoff in eastern Ladakh from escalating further.

Referring to Pakistan’s cross-border terrorism, the Army Chief of Staff said that the Army will not hesitate to attack the very source of terrorism to safeguard India’s interests.

General Naravane said he was confident that the military character of the Army built on secular credentials, strong discipline and shrewd professionalism will continue to strengthen the force to meet the aspirations of an emerging India.

The Army chief said the armed forces remained vigilant and determined to maintain “operational descent” across all of India’s borders, be it the Line of Control (LoC), the Royal Line of Control (LAC), AGPL (Actual Land Position Line) or the international border (IB with Pakistan)

“We will stand firm against any attempt to unilaterally change the ‘status quo’ on our borders, as is evident from the fact that the Army was swift and decisive in its response, while at the same time preventing the confrontation from escalating. further, “he said.

“We are committed to resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. However, our desire for peace and tranquility should not be interpreted as a sign of weakness,” General Naravane said without naming China.

In a clear reference to Pakistan, he said that the scourge of state-sponsored terrorism has been effectively countered by relentless operations, both at home and across borders.

“The message is very clear: ‘The Indian military will not hesitate to attack the very source of terrorism to safeguard our interests,'” he said.

The Army Chief of Staff said the past year was full of challenges and opportunities.

“Our active borders have repeatedly tested our determination and endurance. The Indian military has been steadfast in safeguarding the security and territorial integrity of our nation. Our brave officers, JCOs (junior officers) and soldiers have given an adequate response to our adversaries, many lay down their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian army, “he said.

General Naravane said that the Indian Army has carved a special place in the national consciousness as an institution that prides itself on upholding its core values ​​and ethics.

“I am confident that our military character built on secular credentials, solid discipline and astute professionalism will continue to strengthen us to fulfill the aspirations of an emerging India. We will always remain steadfast in our determination to maintain the trust placed in us by the nation.”

General Naravane said operational challenges have been further compounded by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With its extensive presence throughout the country, the Army was able to considerably increase the national effort,” he added.

Speaking of the modernization of the force, he said that the future calls for a well-trained, modern and capable force, supremely committed to the nation and that “collaboration” will be essential to achieve success on the battlefield.

“We have taken a number of steps toward modernizing and restructuring the force. These include enhancing the Army’s targeted capabilities through fast-track and emergency acquisitions and rapid infrastructure development. These efforts have vastly improved our preparedness. operational, “he added.

“Our families have also faced the challenges we face and have been steadfast in supporting their husbands, wives, fathers and mothers. We are equally grateful to all of you. You are the cornerstone on which we can meet our obligations. and face these challenges, “he said.

