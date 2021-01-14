Government misleads SC on farm laws: Congress | India News
NEW DELHI: Accusing the Modi government After misleading the Supreme Court on farm laws, Congress said Wednesday that the Center had called for pre-legislative consultations on contentious laws dating back two decades, but had cited cases that only underscored its lack of legislative competence on the issue. .
AICC spokesman Abhishek Singhvi said the Center’s affidavit filed in the SC on January 11 accused the protesters of peddling lies that the government had not held talks on drafting the farm laws. That affidavit cited two decades of consultations, citing the Guru committee of 2000, the Vajpayee government’s APMC Model Law in 2003, the 2013 task forces, and a 2017 “model law.”
Singhvi said that the very fact that the Center has cited “model laws” as “consultation” shows that it does not have the power to write laws on these agricultural-related issues, as the model laws are optional for states to adopt or adopt. reject. In contrast, the Center went on to create three laws for all of India, he added.
“This is a serious example of how the central government misled the SC and the people of India. It is contempt of court, “he remarked.
Congressional Leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted: “Farm ordinances are passed during shutdown. The Parliamentary Committee is NOT authorized to examine agricultural laws. Rajya Sabha MPs CANNOT vote after objecting. A group of “experts” who support the laws is appointed through the Supreme Court to sanctify them. This is New India! ”
Responding to a question, Singhvi said: “SC’s order would have had more force and force had there been no revelations that the four names of the committee have already taken a stand in favor of the laws. Their moral and royal authority will be less, ”he said.
Singhvi argued that there were no consultations as neither legislators nor stakeholders had any idea what was being put into the three farm laws which were later “crushed by Parliament.”
