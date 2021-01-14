India Top Headlines

Former PM Trusted Officer Modi Is Ready To Join BJP On UP | India News

LUCK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trusted bureaucrat AK Sharma, who has voluntarily retired as secretary of MSMEs, is set to join the BJP in Lucknow on Thursday. There has been speculation since the resignation of the IAS officer from the 1988 batch was approved on Monday that he could be one of the BJP candidates in vidhan parishad polls in the state, reports Subhash Mishra.

A low-key officer, Sharma is known for delivering time-bound results. He earned Modi’s trust as secretary to his CMO and by successfully delivering the Vibrant Gujarat campaign to secure investment for the state. He also served in the PMO for six years.

Times of India