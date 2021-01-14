Farmers Protest: Panel Member Rejects Ahead of Government-Union Talks | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI / BATHINDA: One day before the ninth round of talks between the government and farm unions opposing the new farm laws, BS Mann, one of four members of the Supreme Court appointed committee set up to examine the laws , chose not to participate in the panel saying that it was doing so in view of the “prevailing sentiments” and apprehensions of the farmers.The decision of the national president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and the president of the general pro-reform body AIKCC was welcomed by the agitating unions who urged the other three members to also withdraw from the committee formed to discuss various aspects of the laws with interested parties and submit your report to the higher court within two months.

Interestingly, talks between the 40 unions, mainly from Punjab and some from Haryana and western UP, with the Center are ongoing and discussions on Friday are expected to focus on the demand for a legal guarantee for the minimum price of support (MSP). .

Yogendra urges Gulati to resign too

Indicating the agenda, farmer representative Darshan Pal told TOI: “We will attend the meeting with the central ministers and discuss various aspects related to the MSP of various crops and the state purchase of crops. We want the government to give a legal guarantee on the MSP and see how it reacts. ”

This could mean that unlike the last round, where talks could not move forward as unions raised the demand for repeal in advance, there could be a discussion about the MSP.

Meanwhile, Mann tweeted his disqualification from the SC panel a day after agitated farm groups rejected the committee and said its members were in favor of farm laws. Unions also said they would reject the panel even if it were expanded to include more members. “As a farmer and union leader, in light of the prevailing sentiments and apprehensions among the agricultural unions and the general public, I am willing to sacrifice whatever position is offered or given to me so as not to compromise the interests of Punjab and farmers in the country.” Mann said.

His move comes after the unions against the farm laws decided not to appear before the panel. The committee’s mandate suggests that it is to offer improvements and deletions, but not recommend removing the laws.

Immediately after Mann’s announcement, Jai Kisan Andolan’s leader Yogendra Yadav urged panel member agriculture expert Ashok Gulati to follow suit, while other leaders of the anti-farm law coordinating body, AIKSCC, appealed. Shetkari Sanghatana chief Anil Ghanwat to be excluded. .

Urging Gulati to leave the panel, Yadav tweeted: “He (Gulati) is the intellectual father of these three Facts. We can agree to disagree. But I hope he agrees that he cannot be a referee in a match in which he has participated as a player ”. The other members, however, are not leaving the committee.