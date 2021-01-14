Sports

Farmers fighting for their rights against powerful forces: Rahul Gandhi | India News

NEW DELHI: Congressional Leader Rahul Gandhi extended his greetings to farmers protesting against central farm laws and to the country’s netizens on the occasion of Pongal, Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu on Thursday.

Wayand MP offered “special wishes” to farmers agitating on Delhi’s borders against the three agricultural laws, stating that “our Kisan-Mazdoors are fighting for their rights against powerful forces.”

“Harvest season is a time of joy and celebration. Happy Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bihu, Bhogi and Uttarayan! Special prayers and wishes for our Kisan-Mazdoors who are fighting for their rights against powerful forces,” Gandhi tweeted.

As the congressional leader is scheduled to arrive in Tamil Nadu today to begin the party’s election campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections, he will participate in the traditional bull taming sport ‘Jallikattu’ in Madurai and celebrate Pongal with the people. from Tamil Nadu. .

“Happy Pongal everyone. I am coming to Tamil Nadu today to celebrate Pongal with you. I am participating in the Jallikattu festival in Madurai,” he tweeted in Tamil.

Gandhi is also scheduled to visit Coimbatore on January 23-24. Assembly elections are to be held in Tamil Nadu in April-May 2021.

Pongal is a four-day harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God. On the occasion of the festival, the sweet Pongal dish is prepared and offered first to the gods and then to the goddesses followed, sometimes, with an offering to the cows.

Reference page