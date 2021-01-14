India Top Headlines

Effectiveness of India’s Maritime Readiness Proven in a Two-Day Mega Exercise | India News

NEW DELHI: India’s readiness to meet all potential challenges in the maritime arena, including contingencies from peace to war, was put to the test in a two-day multi-agency military exercise that covered the coast of 7,516 km long and the exclusive economic zone. officials said Thursday.

The second edition of the ‘Sea Vigil’ exercise, which concluded on Wednesday night, focused particularly on the effectiveness of the measures initiated to fill gaps in coastal security established after the Mumbai terrorist attack in 2008, they said.

The Indian Navy said the “intended objectives” of the exercise were met with the unconditional participation of all stakeholders.

The exercise involved the deployment of the entire coastal security apparatus and more than 110 surface assets from the Indian Navy and Coast Guard participated in the exercise that was billed as India’s largest coastal defense exercise, the officials said. officials.

“The conceptual and geographical extension of Sea Vigil included the entire coastline and the exclusive economic zone of the country and contingencies were exercised from peace to war time. In addition, mitigation measures on land were also validated, in case of any non-compliance on coastal safety, “the Navy said in a statement.

The Indian Navy and Coast Guard have taken a series of measures to strengthen India’s coastal security after the Mumbai terror attack in which more than 166 people, including 28 foreigners from 10 nations, were killed by a group of Pakistani terrorists.

The group of 10 Pakistani terrorists carried out the coordinated attack on a train station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish center on November 26, 2008, after they infiltrated India’s financial capital by sea.

The inaugural edition of the Sea Vigil exercise took place in January 2019.

In addition to the assets of the Indian Navy, a large number of platforms of the Marine Police and the Customs Department were also deployed during the second edition of the mega drill.

“The entire coastline was patrolled by planes from the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, and helicopters were also put into service to reinforce special operations personnel operating aboard offshore platforms,” ​​the Navy said.

He said that the ports’ security mechanism was validated and their crisis management plans were evaluated to deal with emergencies. Teams from the state police, Indian Navy marine commandos and National Security Guard commandos conducted drills to address possible acts of “maritime terrorism,” the Navy said.

“This exercise also validated the technical surveillance infrastructure called the National Command, Control, Communication and Intelligence Network (NC3I). The Information Analysis and Management Center (IMAC) in Gurugram and its various nodes in the Coast Guard stations and the Indian Navy worked to coordinate the surveillance and information dissemination mechanism, ”said the Navy.

He said that cooperation and coordination between various agencies involved in the maritime domain is a “reassuring sign” of the progress made in the field of coastal defense.

“The exercise would go a long way toward improving coastal defense and national security in the maritime realm,” the Navy said.

The Sea Vigil exercise took place at a time when India and China are caught in a bitter border clash in eastern Ladakh.

In line with national security doctrine, the Indian Navy significantly increased its deployment of warships, submarines, and other assets in the Indian Ocean region, in an attempt to send a message to China that the armed forces of the Indian Ocean India are fully prepared to face any challenge. .

