Distressed by targeted killings in Afghanistan, says India | India News
NEW DELHI: India expressed deep concern Thursday over the targeted killings of journalists and members of civil society in Afghanistan, saying they were aimed at suppressing freedom of expression and informed debate on critical issues related to peace and governance.
By stating that the people of Afghanistan yearned for a peaceful future, the government called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire that will lay the groundwork for a meaningful peace process to establish a peaceful, prosperous and progressive Afghanistan.
“India supports the people of Afghanistan on their way to peace,” said MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava. When asked about the NSA Ajit Doval’s two-day visit to Afghanistan, Srivastava said that his conversations with Afghan leaders focused on bilateral relations and the peace process.
By stating that the people of Afghanistan yearned for a peaceful future, the government called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire that will lay the groundwork for a meaningful peace process to establish a peaceful, prosperous and progressive Afghanistan.
“India supports the people of Afghanistan on their way to peace,” said MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava. When asked about the NSA Ajit Doval’s two-day visit to Afghanistan, Srivastava said that his conversations with Afghan leaders focused on bilateral relations and the peace process.