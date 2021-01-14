India Top Headlines

Charges Against Maharashtra Minister Are Serious, Says Sharad Pawar | India News

MUMBAI: One day it appeared that NCP social justice minister Dhananjay Munde, who faces rape allegations, could be removed from the MVA cabinet with his party chief, Sharad Pawar, saying the charges against him were “serious” , two politicians: Krishna from BJP Hegde and Manish Dhure from MNS approached the Amboli police accusing the female complainant in Munde’s case of blackmailing them. It also emerged on Thursday that the woman had previously filed a sexual harassment case against another person.

Pawar said, “The rape charge against Dhananjay Munde is serious. We will discuss the issue within the organization. We will have to make a decision as a party. Munde met with me and explained the sequence of events. NCP will take a call as soon as possible. ”

The sources said that a section of Munde’s supporters within the NCP believes that the party’s leadership should await the outcome of the police investigation before making a decision. On January 10, the woman filed a complaint with Oshiwara police saying Munde had sexually abused her since 2006 and that she should be booked for rape. Police have not yet submitted an FIR, but have said they will call Munde and the woman to record statements. Munde has said that he had a consensual relationship with the woman’s sister and even had two children from her.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who was asked about the case, said that “family matters should not be used for political purposes” and that “the leadership of the PNC is strong enough to make a decision.”

