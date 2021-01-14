India Top Headlines

BJP wants to be a majority party in Tamil Nadu: Nadda | India News

CHENNAI: The BJP wants to emerge as a majority party in Tamil Nadu, National President JP Nadda said on Thursday. “We want Kamalam (Thamarai) to flourish here,” said Nadda.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reiterated that Tamil Nadu would play an important role in the development of the nation. Cooperative federalism is working here. The schemes implemented here by the Modi government are benefiting the people, ”Nadda said while speaking at the 51st anniversary of Thuglak magazine at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai.

Criticizing the Congress party for its stance on farmers’ issues, Nadda said the opposition had insisted on agricultural reform in its own manifesto. “But they lacked the political will and the courage to make the decision to bring about reform. They themselves wrote that APMC (Agricultural Products Market Committee) has to go or needs changes. They mentioned that the Essential Products Law is an old law that needs to be amended. But they didn’t have the political will to make decisions, ”he said.

He said Prime Minister Modi has the will and the courage to make bold decisions. “But now they are trying to politicize the issue and support people who want to agitate,” he said and urged people to support the party to grow in Tami Nadu.

Earlier, while participating in the party’s Namma Ooru Pongal function in Maduravoyal, outside Chennai, Nadda said that Modi made a political decision to enforce the shutdown to save the 1.3 billion people from Covid-19 when developed countries They have the best medical facilities.

He said “scientific development” is taking place at the BJP and attracts people from various walks of life. “That is why people from different walks of life join the BJP, and we must accommodate them,” he said.

Welcoming new entrants to the match, Nadda said: “The enthusiasm and participation of the cadre I see here gave me a source of confidence that in the near future it will be BJP.”

Times of India