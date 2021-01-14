India Top Headlines

Assess availability, decision on supply of Covid vaccines to other nations ‘may take some time’: MEA | India News

NEW DELHI: India said Thursday that it is still evaluating production schedules and availability of Covid-19 vaccines, and that any decision on supplying them to other countries “may take some time.” This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anurag Srivastava. The comments come in the context of media reports that Brazil is sending a plane to obtain doses of the coronavirus vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII).

“Regarding requests from Indian countries for vaccines, you will recall that Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has already stated that India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used for the benefit of all mankind in the fight against this crisis, “he said. in response to questions about the supply of vaccines to neighboring countries and reports that Brazil is sending a plane to acquire doses of vaccines.

“As you know, the vaccination process is just starting in India. It is too early to give a specific answer on supplies to other countries, as we are still evaluating production schedules and availability to make decisions on this. This may take some time. time, “he said in an online briefing.

India’s drug regulator approved the Oxford Covid-19 Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for restricted emergency use in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch India’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign on January 16 via video conference.

