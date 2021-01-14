India Top Headlines

Allahabad HC asks UP police officers not to harass an interreligious couple | India News

LUCK: The Allahabad High Court Lucknow court has barred Amethi police from taking any enforcement action against an interfaith couple in a three-year case now being investigated under the recently enacted UP Illegal Religious Conversion Prohibition Ordinance 2020.

The court of Judges RR Awasthi and Saroj Yadav issued the order while listening to a petition filed by Chandani and her husband, seeking relief from the alleged police harassment based on a 2017 FIR filed by her father. The FIR, housed at the Kamrauli police station in the Amethi district under articles 363 and 366 of the IPC, accuses the woman’s husband of kidnapping her into a forced marriage.

The petitioners’ attorney, AK Pandey, said the couple married three years ago of their own free will and were now the parents of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy.

By ordering the state government attorney to file a response to the petition within a week from Wednesday, the court said the case should be included for hearing thereafter. “Considering the whole aspect of the matter, it is provided that until the next date of inclusion in the list, the petitioners will not be harassed by the police on the basis of the contested FIR.”

Original source