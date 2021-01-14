Access to Co-WIN will be initially restricted | India News

India Top Headlines

‘Co-WIN will be available for

within a month’

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive at 10.30am. From January 16 with 3,006 sites where the implementation will begin virtually connected during launch. The IT platform Co-WIN that will track momentum from the back-end to the beneficiaries is also likely to go live with its use initially limited to central and state governments.A dedicated 24/7 call center 1075 has also been established to handle inquiries related to the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccine launch and Co-WIN software, according to an official statement. “About 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the opening day,” the government said Thursday.publicThe Co-WIN platform, fundamental for the planning, implementation and monitoring of the vaccination campaign, will offer limited access to health workers, which will allow them to enter some data and receive information on their vaccination. The names of about a crore of healthcare workers have been pre-filled in on the platform. “Co-WIN will be available to the general public in the form of an online website as well as a mobile application within a month,” an official told TOI.

Health workers in the public and private sectors, including ICDS workers, will receive vaccinations during the initial phase, moving on to frontline workers.

TOI reported Thursday that about 3,000 sites will be used for the first round of vaccination on Saturday and an average of 100 beneficiaries will be inoculated at each site.

“The vaccination program will use Co-WIN, an online digital platform developed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which will provide real-time information on vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualized monitoring of beneficiaries of the Covid-19 vaccine, ”the government said. said.

India will begin its inoculation campaign with two vaccines: AstraZeneca’s University of Oxford and Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, both of which were granted emergency use authorization earlier this month by the drug regulator.

The Center has allocated the initial full purchase of Rs 1.65 million vaccine doses to all states and UT in the proportion of the health workers database, the Ministry of Health said, noting that it was not has discriminated against any state in the assignment.