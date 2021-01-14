2020 challenging year for India, the armed forces bravely stood on the northern borders: Gen Naravane | India News

India Top Headlines

Chief of the Army General Staff Manoj Mukund Naravane (AFP)

NEW DELHI: Army Chief Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Thursday that 2020 had been very challenging for the country and that the armed forces bravely stood on the northern borders while also fighting the coronavirus pandemic efficiently . Apparently he was referring to the border confrontation with China.

“The past year was a great challenge for our nation and the Armed Forces. The Armed Forces bravely stood on the northern borders while also fighting the pandemic efficiently. I am proud to have had the support of our veterans to carry out this, “General Naravane said. he said while speaking at the Armed Forces Veterans Day meeting.

The Army chief also said that 2021 will be celebrated as the ‘Year of the Golden Victory’ to mark the victory of Bangladesh’s liberation war in 1971.

“Some of our veterans have expressed disappointment that the 50-year celebration of the 1971 war is being neglected. This year will be celebrated as the ‘Year of Golden Victory’ to mark the victory of the 1971 war and various programs will be organized throughout the country such as an exhibition, parade among other things, ”he said.

The army chief also reported that a small memorial would be built at the National War Memorial with the soil from the villages of the 1971 war laureates and the places where they were victorious at the time.

General Naravane said that the Indian Army will always continue to work for the welfare of the veterans.

“After retirement from the Army, all veterans are working in different sectors for the advancement of the country and society. You, as an Army ambassador, are setting the example of a true patriot and responsible citizen. The high standards set by you they will inspire our youth, “he added.