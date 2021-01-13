India Top Headlines

Upon departure, the Trump administration reveals that China breaks with support for India | India News

WASHINGTON: In his departure from power, the Trump administration on Wednesday declassified an Indo-Pacific policy that he developed and shaped during his tenure to reveal broad and tough measures to contain China, including the “acceleration of India’s rise,” to through diplomats and the military. and intelligence support.

The broad lines of the policy were always known, but the decision to reveal it in detail in the turbulent days of Trump’s dispensation’s decline, even though the declassification was scheduled for 2042, came as a surprise even amid the toxic pathology. between Washington and Beijing due to the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

The public disclosure of the policy will also put pressure on Biden’s incoming dispensation to stay on course with an evolving policy between the United States, China and India that has grown increasingly harsh on Beijing.

“The declassification of the Framework today demonstrates, with transparency, the strategic commitments of the United States to the Indo-Pacific and to our allies and partners in the region,” wrote Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, in a memo. of January 5, included with the strategy. document.

“Beijing is increasingly pressing the Indo-Pacific nations to subordinate their freedom and sovereignty to a ‘common destiny’ envisioned by the Chinese Communist Party. America’s approach is different. We seek to ensure that our allies and partners , all who share the values ​​and aspirations of a free and open Indo-Pacific – can preserve and protect their sovereignty, “he added with explicit quotes about the strategic commitment between the United States and India.

The 10-page document, unveiled during heightened tensions between India and China amid an ongoing border standoff, claims that increased US assistance and intelligence sharing should help New Delhi in key areas of conflict with Beijing, including border disputes and water rights.

Describes the US decision to “offer support to #India – through diplomatic, military and intelligence channels to help address continental challenges such as the border dispute with China and access to water, including the Brahmaputra and other rivers they face. the diversion of China “.

“A strong India, in cooperation with like-minded countries, would act as a counterweight to China,” the document says.

In describing Washington’s desired outcomes, that policy seeks that “India’s preferred security partner is the United States” and “India maintains the ability to counter China’s border provocations,” and “India remains preeminent in South Asia and takes the leading role in maintaining the security of the Indian Ocean. ”

Although the Trump administration’s four years in office, marked by repeated changes at the top of the State Department, the Pentagon and the National Security Council, were underscored by withdrawal, isolation and neglect in many regions, his involvement The Indo-Pacific scenario was vigorous, and the pandemic, which the Trump administration blames on China, appears to have accelerated it beyond its initial moves in 2018, when it changed the name of the U.S. Pacific Command to the U.S. Pacific Command. Indo-Pacific in a sign that he was leading New Delhi to safety. tie.

Original source