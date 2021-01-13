India Top Headlines

TMC MP Sisir Adhikari, Suvendu’s father, stripped of another post | India News

KOLKATA: Almost a month after West Bengal political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP, his father and TMC Lok Sabha MP Sisir Adhikari was removed from office on Wednesday as East Midnapore district president, they said. party supplies.

TMC Chief Minister Soumen Mahapatra, a known detractor of the Adhikari family, replaced Sisir Adhikari, who was appointed as chairman of the central committee of the party’s district unit, a lesser post.

The decision was made a day after Sisir Adhikari was removed from the post of chairman of the Digha-Shankarpur Development Authority (DSDA).

TMC MLA Akhil Giri, also a detractor of the Adhikari family, replaced Sishir Adhikari as the head of DSDA, which is responsible for the maintenance and development of the coastal city in East Midnapore.

Times of India