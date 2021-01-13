India Top Headlines

TMC advises Izquierda and Congress to support Mamata; Congress says to merge with us | India News

CALCUTTA: The TMC said on Wednesday that Congress and the Left Front should support Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her fight against the “communal and divisive” BJP, a suggestion that the two parties roundly rejected.

Congress proposed that the TMC should merge with it instead to fight together against the BJP.

The BJP, which has emerged as a potent force in the state, said that the TMC’s suggestion amounted to admitting that it was not in a position to take on the saffron party alone in the West Bengal assembly elections to be held in April May.

“If the Left Front and Congress are genuinely anti-BJP, they should join Mamata Banerjee in their fight against the communal and divisive politics of the saffron party,” high-ranking TMC deputy Sougata Roy told reporters.

TMC supreme Mamata Banerjee is the “real face of secular anti-BJP policy,” he said.

In reaction to the TMC proposal, the head of the state Congress, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, blamed the ruling West Bengal party for the growth of the BJP in the state.

“We are not interested in aligning with the TMC. Why is the TMC now interested in an alliance with us after the poaching of our MLAs in the last 10 years? If Mamata Banerjee is interested in fighting the BJP, then it should join Congress as it is the only pan-Indian platform to fight communalism, “he said.

Banerjee had floated the Trinamool Congress in 1998 after separating from Congress.

PCM top leader Sujan Chakraborty wondered why the TMC was trying to court the left parties and Congress after calling them an “insignificant” political force in the state. He also said that the BJP was trying to woo left-wing voters.

“This only reflects that we are still a force to be reckoned with. The left and Congress will defeat both the TMC and the BJP in the assembly elections,” he said.

Reacting to the development, BJP state chairman and Lok Sabha deputy Dilip Ghosh said it reflected the TMC’s “desperation”.

“They (the TMC) cannot fight us alone, so they are seeking help from other parties. It also shows that the BJP is the only alternative to TMC,” he said.

The left and Congress have come together to contest the assembly elections after the beating they received in the last Lok Sabha elections. The CPM-led Left Front had been left blank in LS polls, while Congress managed to win only two of 42 state seats.

The BJP, on the other hand, got 18 seats, just four fewer than TMC’s 22.

In the 2016 assembly elections, which the left and Congress contested together, the combined had won 76 of the state’s 294 seats, while the TMC won 211.

