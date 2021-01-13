India Top Headlines

SC orders the States / UT to take a decision on the opening of the Anganwadi centers before January 31 | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the States and Territories of the Union (UT) to take a decision before January 31 on the opening of Anganwadi centers throughout the country, except in the case of containment zones in the opinion of Covid-19.

A bank headed by Judge Ashok Bhushan also ordered the states and UT to ensure that the nutritional standards envisaged in the food safety law reach pregnant women, nursing mothers and children suffering from malnutrition.

The higher court also ordered the Ministry of Women’s and Children’s Development to make a decision on the matter before January 31.

UTs and states should arrange to open Anganwadis only after consulting their respective State Disaster Management Authorities, the higher court said, adding that full repair management should be implemented.

The high court order came in a guilty plea filed by Maharashtra-based Dipika Jagatram Sahani, seeking instructions related to the immediate reopening of all Anganwadi centers in the country that were closed amid the pandemic. of Covid-19.

The petition also sought instructions for the Center, states, and UTs to provide hot cooked meals, take-home rations in accordance with the provisions of the National Food Safety Act of 2013, as well as Supplemental Nutrition (under the Integrated Child Development Services Plan) Regulation, 2020.

The allegation claimed that the operation of all Anganwadi centers in the country came to a sudden halt and poor pregnant and lactating women and children were left in the lurch.

Times of India