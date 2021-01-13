India Top Headlines

Parl panel for “reasonable” restrictions on OTT content | India News

NEW DELHI: The parliamentary standing committee on information technology on Wednesday discussed the challenges of protecting creative freedom and imposing reasonable restrictions on content on Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms.

The panel considered how content regulation can be achieved, considering the large scale of sources from which it is received and selected on different OTT platforms.

The director of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Prasoon Joshi, who appeared before the panel, defended his role as “censor” and said that the filmmakers were happy to alter or “cut” the content when the board informed them about any concerns about the execution of its content. it breaches Indian laws, or is likely to hurt feelings.

Sources said Joshi also told the panel that the Shyam Benegal Committee’s report on censorship was now largely redundant given the enormous advancements in technology and the arrival on the scene of OTT platforms. Sources said members also added that the 2013 Mudgal Committee report, which had championed the need for India to move from censorship to certification, would now be more relevant. However, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey stressed the need for some degree of regulation, given India’s diversity and broad sensitivity. tnn

