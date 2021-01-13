India Top Headlines

No Coercive Action Against Jharkhand BJP Chief Facing Sedition Case, HC Tells State | India News

RANCHI: The Jharkhand high court ordered the state administration not to take any enforcement action until new orders are issued against the senior BJP leader Deepak Prakash, who is facing a sedition case for allegedly trying to destabilize the JMM government. -Congress-RJD.

A case of sedition was recorded against Prakash, the Jharkhand chairman of the BJP and a deputy from Rajya Sabha, following their assertion at a press conference on October 30 last year that the saffron party will form the government in the state in the next two or three months.

During the case hearing on Tuesday, a bench from Judge Anand Sen also sought a response from the state government after Prakash’s attorney prayed for the FIR’s annulment against him, claiming that political statements of any kind do not enter into the category of sedition.

The government’s response must be submitted in the form of an affidavit within four weeks.

The press conference of the BJP state presidents was held days before an assembly vote in the Dumka constituency.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the head of the Dumka congressional district, Shyamal Kishore Singh, a sedition case was registered against Prakash for allegedly attempting to destabilize the Jharkhand government. He was also booked for criminal conspiracy and intentional insult to cause breach of the peace.

