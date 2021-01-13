NHAI To Withdraw Karnataka HC Affidavit Saying Green Law Was Promulgated At The Behest Of “Foreign Powers” | India News
NEW DELHI: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to withdraw the affidavit before the Karnataka High Court, which mentioned that the Environmental Protection Act 1986 was passed not only to protect the environment, but at the request of “foreign powers”. A senior NHAI official said the affidavit will be superseded and action will be taken against the attorneys who wrote the affidavit and the officials who approved and signed it.
One of the officials said that the affidavit from the local state office was also a shock to them. “It is unacceptable and we were surprised to learn that such an affidavit was filed. We will take the necessary measures against those responsible for this act. It was difficult for all of us at headquarters since the court pointed this out. We are also waiting for the proper order, ”said the official.
The Karnataka HC on Monday had strongly opposed the NHAI presentation. The statement of objection read: “Considering that the decisions were made at the United Nations conference on the Human Environment held in Stockholm in June 1972, in which India participated to take appropriate measures for the protection and improvement of the human environment. Hence, the Law has been approved not only for the protection of the environment but also at the request of foreign powers ”.
