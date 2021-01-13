Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi among the top 10 cities in the world in traffic congestion indicating the reactivation of economic activities | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: If the increase in traffic is an indicator of the reactivation of economic activities after the pandemic-induced lockdown, then India seems fine.Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru made the list of the top 10 cities in the world where traffic congestion was high in 2020, particularly between June and December 2020, according to the TomTom traffic index published on Wednesday.The index has ranked 416 cities in 57 countries. Although the general congestion in the four Indian cities featured in the ranking is lower than in 2019, trends show that there is a great recovery in the last 5-6 months since the unblocking of economic activities began.

Mumbai, which ranked second globally in the report, saw a 12% reduction in congestion in 2020 compared to the previous year.

Bengaluru, ranked sixth, saw only a 6% reduction in traffic congestion, while New Delhi in eighth position saw a 9% reduction in congestion in 2020.

Pune ranked 16th on the index and saw a 17% drop in traffic congestion last year compared to 2019.

There was hardly any traffic in every city in India during April, shortly after the government imposed the nationwide lockdown.

According to the report, coronavirus-induced lockdowns caused annual traffic congestion to drop in most countries for the first time in at least 10 years.