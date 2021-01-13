IndiGo Plane Stalls in Snow at Srinagar Airport; grounded for checks | India News
NEW DELHI: An IndiGo Airbus A321 with 231 passengers on board got stuck in the snow at Srinagar Airport during taxi departure on Wednesday. The aircraft (VT-IUZ), which was to operate in Delhi, is being examined for possible damage as the engine hood (cover) was stuck in the snow.
In a statement, IndiGo said its flight 6E 2559 “was held up in Srinagar. While taxiing, the aircraft came into close contact with snow that had accumulated along the taxiway.”
“The aircraft remains in Srinagar for further inspections. An alternate flight from Srinagar to Delhi has been arranged to accommodate all passengers,” the IndiGo statement added.
