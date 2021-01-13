ED Arrests Former TMC MP KD Singh in Money Laundering Case | India News

India Top Headlines

KD Singh (File photo)

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Enforcement arrested former TMC MP KD Singh in a money laundering case, official sources said Wednesday.

They said Singh has been arrested under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi sent Singh into ED custody until January 16.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) party is led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Singh is said to have been absent from party affairs for quite some time.

The central investigative agency had carried out raids at the facilities of Singh and his associates in September 2019 in connection with two cases of PMLA.

Singh has been the president of the Alchemist group and although he resigned in 2012, he is said to be the president, emeritus and founder of the business group.

The ED is investigating it as part of two money laundering cases.