India Top Headlines

Consider Varavara’s age and health, says HC to NIA, Maha govt | India News

MUMBAI: On Wednesday, the Mumbai High Court asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Maharashtra government to consider the age and health of the Elgar Parishad case charged against the Telugu poet PV Varavara Rao, while presenting statements about his declaration of guarantee.

The HC bank comment led by Judge SS Shinde came in a statement submitted by Rao’s wife, Pendyala Hemalatha, to grant him bail on medical grounds. In November 2020, Rao was transferred to the Nanavati Hospital following the intervention of the HC in her interim allegation regarding her deteriorating health.

NIA Additional Attorney General Anil Singh submitted two new medical reports from Nanavati Hospital. Rao’s lawyer said he would argue after reviewing them. It was then that the judges recalled that Rao is in his 80s. Consider your age and health conditions. We’re all human beings. This is a health problem, ”Shinde said, adjourning the hearing.

Times of India