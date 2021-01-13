India Top Headlines

Congress and Left Say Panel Can’t Do Justice, But Pawar Applauds SC’s Measure | India News

NEW DELHI: PCN chief Sharad Pawar struck a chord that was very different from Congress and the left by welcoming the SC’s order to establish a committee to examine farm laws and said this was a welcome step for farmers.

The veteran politician’s tweet came even as Congress and left-wing parties said Tuesday that the SC-appointed panel cannot do justice to farmers as its four members have taken a public stance in favor of the “three laws. black ”.

But Pawar said: “A welcome decision by India’s high court to suspend the implementation of three agricultural bills and establish a four-member committee to resolve the issues. It is a great relief for the farmers and I hope that a concrete dialogue will now start between the Center and the farmers, taking into account the interests of the farmers ”. His comments came even as he met with members of the left about the laws and amid efforts to confront the government in the budget session.

AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told a journalist that Ashok Gulati, PK Joshi and Anil Ghanwat have written and spoken in favor of the dismantling of the MSP and public procurement regimes, while Bhupinder Mann is a petitioner in the SC seeking the implementation of the three laws. “We respect the court’s concern for farmers. But this committee can’t do the farmers justice, their membership is shocking. Who recommended these four names to the committee’s superior court? Why wasn’t your background checked? “, I ask.

CPM chief Sitaram Yechury said: “Can anyone expect protesting farmers to speak to such a committee? Farmers have no choice but to boycott this panel. ”

The head of the CPI, D Raja, said: “As opposition parties, we are all on the side of the farmers. We want Parliament to function and deal with this issue first and foremost. How can Members of Parliament close their eyes to the thousands of protesting farmers? ”

Rahul Gandhi asked if “such a committee” could be expected to do justice.

“The SC must consider this … for any panel to be independent, its credibility must be beyond doubt,” Surjewala said, adding: “We had high hopes, but the committee formed has disappointed us.”

The censorship at the panel came amid indications that the opposition would continue to push for the three laws to be repealed.

