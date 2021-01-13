India Top Headlines

Centra Vista: Construction work on the new Parliament building to begin on January 15, sources say | India News

NEW DELHI: Construction of the new Parliament building will begin on January 15, as it is considered auspicious for construction to start on the day of the first sunrise after ‘Makar Sankranti’, sources said Wednesday.

Earlier this week, a 14-member heritage panel gave its approval for the construction of the new Parliament building under the government’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.

“The Central Department of Public Works has asked Tata Projects Ltd to begin construction work on the new parliament building on January 15, as it is considered auspicious to start such a project on the day of the first sunrise after ‘Makar Sankranti ‘”said the official sources. said.

The new building is being constructed by Tata Projects Ltd.

The redevelopment project of Central Vista, the nation’s energy corridor, envisages a new triangular parliament building, a common central secretariat, the renovation of the three-kilometer-long Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the Gateway of India, a new Prime Minister’s residence and a PMO, and a new Enclave Vice President.

Sources said Tata Projects began mobilizing machinery and other items needed to start construction work on the ambitious government project.

The Heritage Conservation Committee gave its go-ahead to Parliament’s new project on Monday, after the Supreme Court asked the Center to seek prior approval from the panel and other relevant authorities before starting construction work.

According to plan, work on the redevelopment of Rajpath will begin shortly after this year’s Republic Day parade. The work is expected to be completed in the next 10 months and the 2022 Republic Day parade will be held on a remodeled Rajpath.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament building, which is expected to be completed by the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and is estimated to cost 971 million rupees.

The new building will stand in front of the existing Parliament House which was built almost 94 years ago at a cost of Rs 83 lakh at the time and would eventually be turned into a museum.

The new building will house the largest Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha halls, with a capacity of 888 seats and 384 seats respectively, to accommodate an expanded Parliament following the freeze of its expansion elevators in 2026. The Lok Sabha hall will also have additional capacity, up to 1,272 seats, to host joint sessions.

According to the plan, provisions will be made in the furniture for smart and biometric screens to facilitate voting with an intuitive graphical interface, interpretation of digital language and recording infrastructure to produce real-time metadata, programmable microphones that put control of managing the house with the loudspeaker.

