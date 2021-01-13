India Top Headlines

BJP President JP Nadda will visit Tamil Nadu, which is at the polls on Thursday | India News

NEW DELHI: BJP President JP Nadda will visit Tamil Nadu on Thursday, which is heading to the polls. The party said it will attend the ‘Namma Ooru Pongal’ event, a state program launched by the saffron organization to reach the people, in Chennai.

Nadda will also address Thuglak magazine’s 51st anniversary feature.

The BJP has been trying to carve out a space in the southern state where the two Dravidian parties, the ruling AIADMK and the DMK, have been the main contenders for power.

The BJP had partnered with AIADMK for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but has not made any formal announcements about a partnership for the assembly elections, which are expected to take place in April-May.

The leader of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, is also likely to be in the state that day. The party’s state chairman, KS Alagiri, had said on Tuesday that Gandhi would visit Tamil Nadu on Pongal day and witness the traditional ‘Jallikattu’ bull taming event.

