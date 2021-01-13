Bird Flu Scare Grips Companies, Government Says No Need to Panic: Highlights | India News

India Top Headlines

These are the highlights:

A worker sprays disinfectant inside a poultry farm, Maharashtra. (Credits: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Deaths from avian influenza among various breeds of birds have caused panic among people avoiding the consumption of poultry products and meat. The government, however, has ensured that bird flu is common but may differ in intensity and emphasizes that authorities can limit the infection every year.* Atul Chaturvedi, secretary of the Union government’s department of animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries, said Tuesday that bird flu occurs every year when migratory birds travel to India and are subsequently declared free of bird flu.* On the sudden outbreak of avian influenza in some parts of the country, Chaturvedi said that outbreaks generally occur in the winter months, from September-October through February-March.

* The government urged not to create unnecessary panic since some years, the mortality of birds is more and in others less.

* The fear of bird flu or avian influenza is having a major impact on the poultry business in Bihar, with chicken sales dropping from 50 to 75 percent statewide.

The bird flu scare causes losses in Lucknow’s poultry companies. (Credits: ANI)

* The government of Bihar has also alerted the administrations of the 38 districts of Bihar to be aware of the developments.

* In Maharashtra’s Murumba village, 5,550 birds are scheduled to be present as of Wednesday, while 4,000 birds were slaughtered on Tuesday in Kendrewadi and Sukni villages in Latur district.

* On Tuesday, more than 900 bird deaths were reported in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

* Up to nine states in India have reported cases of bird flu.

(With inputs from agencies)