Air India Brings First Shipment of Bharat Biotech Covid Vaccine from Hyderabad to Delhi | India News

HYDERABAD: After the Serum Institute of India, the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines, Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, will be flown from Hyderabad to Delhi on Wednesday, ANI officials reported.It is being carried by Air India airline.Covishield and Covaxin, the two Covid-19 vaccines that have received Emergency Use Authorization (UAE), have been tested in thousands of people and the side effects are negligible, NITI (Health) member Dr. VK Paul said Tuesday. Aayog.

He noted that both “are the safest of vaccines.”

“Both vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) have been licensed for emergency use and there should be no question about their safety. They have been tested in thousands of people and the side effects are negligible. There is no significant risk,” said Dr. Paul. he said at a press conference.

The first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign is scheduled to begin on January 16.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the central government is working closely with the states and territories of the union for the deployment of the vaccine. “All preparations are underway for the launch of the vaccine as of January 16,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)