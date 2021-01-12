The UK think tank includes India in ‘Hard 4’; Indian clubs with China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey | India News
NEW DELHI: Even as the UK and India appear to be reestablishing relations after Brexit, a leading British think tank has a warning for the British government. “While giving India the attention it deserves, the UK government must accept that there is direct national benefit from the relationshipEither economically or diplomatically, it will be difficult, ”says the new Chatham House report.
The report, “Global Britain, Global Broker” questions whether the UK, despite its inherent strengths, could avoid losing influence in the world. It notes that, despite glaring shortcomings, “Britain has remained influential because it is one of the few countries capable of combining its various national assets – diplomatic, military, intelligence and humanitarian – to pursue its interests beyond its shores. “.
In calling for a “change in strategic focus,” the UK, the report says, should have more realistic goals about developing deeper ties with India, which it associates with China, Saudi Arabia and Turkey as the “tough four.”
“The importance of India to the UK is inescapable. … But it should be obvious by now that the idea of a deeper relationship with India always promises more than it can deliver. The legacy of British colonial rule constantly fleshes the relationship. On the contrary, the United States has become India’s most important strategic partner, as recent American administrations have intensified their bilateral security relations, leaving the United Kingdom in the shadows, ”the report says.
The report goes on to say that India’s “complex and fragmented domestic politics have made it one of the most resistant countries to open trade and foreign investment.” Furthermore, “the overt Hindu nationalism of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is undermining the rights of Muslims and other minority religious groups, generating a chorus of concern that intolerant majoritarianism is replacing the vision of a secular and democratic India bequeathed by Nehru. “.
The British foreign policy establishment is currently in the process of rewriting its foreign policy approach, bringing the Indo-Pacific front and center of new policies.
The report criticizes Boris Johnson’s initiative to create a D10 club of democratic countries and, in particular, to include India in it. “Including India in a D10 at this point could make it much more difficult to build a meaningful consensus on joint policies or actions. India has a long and consistent history of resistance to being cornered in a “western” camp. He led the Non-Aligned Movement during the Cold War and in 2017, India formally joined the China-Russia-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
In a critique of India’s diplomatic behavior, the report notes that despite the border clashes with China, “India did not join the group of countries that criticized China at the UN in July 2019 for human rights violations in Xinjiang. . India has also been quiet in its criticism of the passage of the new national security law in Hong Kong. Since India’s domestic politics has also entered a more ethnonationalist phase, as noted above, a D10 could end up functioning as a D9 at some point in the future, with all the detrimental effects this would have on Kingdom relations. United with India. ”
