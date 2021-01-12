India Top Headlines

The Supreme Court begins to listen to the protests of the farmers: key points | India News

NEW DELHI: On Tuesday, the Supreme Court resumed hearing a series of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the three new farm laws.

On Monday, the court had proposed forming a committee to examine disputes raised over the legislation and had said it will pass orders in parts on January 12.

These are the highlights:

* Attorney ML Sharma, who filed a plea challenging the farm laws, tells the court that farmers have said they will not appear before any committee constituted by the court.

* We are concerned about the validity of the laws and also the protection of the life and property of the citizens affected by the protests, said the CJI.

* We are trying to solve the problem according to the powers that we have. One of the powers we have is to suspend the legislation and make a committee, said the CJI.

