The first shipment of Covishield vaccines leaves the Serum Institute | India News

1/ 10 Covid-19 vaccine: the first flight with Covishield departs from Pune to reach Delhi Show subtitles A decisive phase in India’s fight against the coronavirus began early Tuesday when the first shipment of Covishield vaccines left the Serum Institute of India for Pune airport, four days before the launch of the nationwide inoculation campaign. (ANI) Three temperature-controlled trucks left the doors of the Serum Institute shortly before 5 am and departed for Pune airport, from where the vaccines will be shipped across India. (ANI) The trucks carried 478 boxes of vaccines, each box weighed 32 kg, said a source involved in the vaccine transport arrangements. (ANI) From the airport, the vaccines will be shipped to 13 locations across the country by 10 a.m., the source said. (ANI) The places these Covishield vaccines will be shipped from Pune include Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Karnal, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guwahati, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Bhubaneswar. The vaccines will be transported from Pune on eight commercial flights, including two cargo flights, the source said. The first cargo flight will cover Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bhubaneswar and the second cargo flight will go to Kolkata and Guwahati. SpiceJet today transported the first shipment of the Covid vaccine from India. (ANI) “The first shipment of ‘Covishield’ consisting of 34 boxes and weighing 1088 kg was carried from Pune to Delhi,” said Ajay Singh, President and CEO of SpiceJet. “Today marks the beginning of a long and decisive phase in India’s fight against the pandemic and SpiceJet is proud to assist in the largest vaccination campaign in human history,” said Ajay Singh, President and CEO of SpiceJet. Police personnel keep watch near the trucks, which will be used to transport the Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute of India to different parts of the country, stationed at Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune. (PTI)

PUNE: A decisive phase in India’s fight against coronavirus began in the early hours of Tuesday when the first shipment of Covishield vaccines left the Serum Institute of India for Pune airport, four days before the launch of the inoculation campaign at the level national.Three temperature-controlled trucks left the doors of the Serum Institute shortly before 5 a.m. and departed for Pune airport, from where the vaccines will be shipped across India.The trucks were carrying 478 boxes of the vaccines, each box weighed 32 kg, a source involved in the vaccine transportation arrangements told PTI.The trucks left the Serum Institute of India facility in Manjari and arrived at the airport, located 15 km from the facility.

From the airport, the vaccines will be shipped to 13 locations across the country by 10 a.m., the source said.

A ‘bid’ was made before the vehicles left the premises.

The places where these Covishield vaccines will be shipped from Pune include Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Karnal, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guwahati, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Bhubaneswar.

The vaccines will be transported from Pune on eight commercial flights, including two cargo flights, the source said. The first cargo flight will cover Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bhubaneswar and the second cargo flight will go to Kolkata and Guwahati, he added.

The shipment for Mumbai will go by road. Trucks belonging to Kool-ex Cold Chain Ltd are being used to transport the Serum Institute’s vaccine stocks.

Among the first batch, a shipment is scheduled to be sent by an Air India cargo flight to Ahmedabad.

On Monday, Gujarat’s Chief Deputy Minister Nitin Patel tweeted that his state will receive the first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday at 10.45 am at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad.

On Monday, the central government placed firm orders with advance commitments of more than six crore of vaccine doses from the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech to inoculate three crore from frontline and healthcare workers in the first phase of the vaccination campaign. nationwide as of January 16.

Interacting with chief ministers of state on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the enormity of what he called the world’s largest vaccination exercise, saying more than 30 million citizens will take the hit in the coming months in India. against only 2.5 million people vaccinated so far. in more than 50 countries in about a month.