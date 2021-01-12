India Top Headlines

SpiceJet Brings First Shipment of India’s Covid Vaccine ‘Covidshield’ from Pune to Delhi | India News

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet on Tuesday carried India’s first shipment of the Covid ‘Covidshield’ vaccine consisting of 34 boxes and weighing 1,088 kilograms from Pune to Delhi, said Ajay Singh, SpiceJet president and CEO.

The first shipment containing vials of the Covishield vaccine was shipped from the Serum Institute of India here in the early hours of Tuesday, ahead of the January 16 launch of the nationwide vaccination campaign.

Amid tight security, three trucks carrying the first shipment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine set off for Pune Airport to fly to 13 locations across the country today.

“The first flight will depart for Delhi from Pune airport,” Sandip Bhosale, SB Logistics, the logistics team that handles the air transport of Covishield vaccine from Pune International Airport, told ANI.

A total of eight flights, two cargo and other scheduled commercial flights, will carry the vaccines, he said.

“All vaccines will be shipped at 10 in the morning,” he added.

The locations include Delhi, Karnal, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubhaneshwar, Kolkata, and Guwahati.

Pune-based logistics company Kool-ex Cold Chain was tasked with transporting vaccine stocks via trucks equipped with temperature control technology and functions ranging from -25 degrees to +25 degrees Celsius.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) received a purchase order from the Government of India for 11 million doses of the Covishield vaccine, which would be available at the price of Rs 200 per dose, SII officials said Monday.

The first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the country will begin on January 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously said that around 3 million healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination.

“In the second phase, those over 50 and those under 50 with comorbid diseases will be vaccinated,” he added.

