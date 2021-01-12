India Top Headlines

Sharad Pawar Welcomes SC to Suspend Implementation of 3 Farm Laws | India News

NEW DELHI: PCN Chairman Sharad Pawar welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision on Tuesday to suspend the implementation of three farm laws and the creation of a four-member panel to resolve the deadlock between the government and unions in farmers on laws.

Farmers have been protesting at various border points in Delhi for more than a month, demanding the repeal of all three laws.

“A welcome decision by the Apex Court of India to suspend the implementation of three agricultural bills and establish a four-member committee to resolve the issues. # Supreme Court #Agricultural Laws,” Pawar said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court suspended the implementation of the three laws: the Agreement of Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and Agricultural Services, the Law of Trade in Agricultural Products and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) and the Law of Products Essential (Amendment) Law – against which several petitions have been filed challenging its constitutional validity.

The four members of the committee created by the high court are BKU President Bhupinder Singh Mann, Shetkeri Sangathana, Maharashtra President Anil Ghanwat, Pramod Kumar Joshi, Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute and agricultural economist Ashok Gulati.

Last month, Pawar, who was Union agriculture minister from 2004 to 2014 in the Manmohan Singh government, along with other opposition leaders, including Congressional Rahul Gandhi, met with President Ram Nath Kovind and sought the repeal of the three agricultural laws.

Times of India