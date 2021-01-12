India Top Headlines

SC suspends new agricultural laws and forms a panel to get out of the impasse | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended implementation of the new farm laws and established a committee to examine the laws to see which aspects require review, even though farm unions opposing the laws have refused to work with the panel.

Although attorneys representing the unions skipped the hearing, the court was in a determined mood and said no power could dissuade it from establishing a committee to examine laws that seek to encourage private trade and contract farming and remove limits. of stock of food grains. The panel has two months to present its report to the court.

The unions criticized the committee, saying it was made up of people who had already announced their support for the new laws. While they said the composition of the panel showed their apprehensions, the unions had announced Monday night that they would not accept a committee mandated by SC.

Interestingly, the unions are open to continuing the stalled talks with the Center with the next meeting scheduled for Friday.

Representatives of all farmers’ organizations, “… whether they are making a protest or not and whether they support or oppose the laws, will participate in the deliberations of the committee and present their points of view”, a bank composed of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said while suspending the laws.

The committee must listen to all stakeholders, including the government, and determine “which provisions of the three farm laws require deletion” in the interest of farmers. Although it opposed the suspension of the laws, the Center would be relieved that the committee’s inherent mandate is to suggest changes and deletions rather than scrapping the laws entirely as required by protesting unions.

The court also ordered that “the Minimum Subsistence Price (MSP) system that existed before the promulgation of the agricultural laws will be maintained until further orders. In addition, the properties of the farmers will be protected, that is, no farmer will be dispossessed or deprived of its title as a result of any action taken under the law. ”

Reference page