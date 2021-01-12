India Top Headlines

Ready to face any eventuality: Chief of the Army on LAC’s confrontation with China | India News

NEW DELHI: India is hopeful that the border confrontation with China in eastern Ladakh will find a peaceful solution, but the Army is also prepared for any eventuality, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narvane said Tuesday.

Addressing the annual press conference, the Army chief said that all logistics have been taken care of in case of any eventuality and the Army has maintained a high state of alert throughout the northern border.

A comprehensive roadmap has been prepared to incorporate all the new technologies to develop a technology-enabled army to meet the challenges of the future, the chief said.

Reflecting on the past year, Narvane said that the past year was full of challenges.

“… we had to preach and face the challenges. We did it and came out on top. The main challenge was CO19 and the situation on the northern borders.”

