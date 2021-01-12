National Youth Day: everything you need to know | India News

Sports

NEW DELHI: India celebrates January 12 as “National Youth Day” to honor the ideals of Swami Vivekanand on his birth anniversary. The day is also known as Swami Vivekanand Jayanti and was designated as National Youth Day in 1984.Vivekanand is known for his focus on young people. Even when the National Youth Day was announced, the government noted, “Swamiji’s philosophy and the ideals he lived and worked for could be a great source of inspiration for India’s Youth Day.”

A disciple of the 19th century Hindu mystic Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Swami Vivekanand was a Hindu monk who became world famous for his philosophy, which had its roots in the Indian spiritual tradition.

He is proudly remembered for his 1893 speech to the Parliament of the World’s Religions in which he placed particular emphasis on developing the capacities of young people.

How India Celebrates National Youth Day

Schools and universities across India celebrate National Youth Day and organize sports, debate competitions or cultural programs with the aim of providing an opportunity for students to show their talents.

Educational institutions organize youth conventions, seminars, essay writing contests, recitations, etc.

Exhibitions and symposia are also held in Swami Vivekanandalectures, writings and his teachings.