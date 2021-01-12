India Top Headlines

Khalistan Supporters Have Infiltrated Farmers’ Protest: SC Attorney General | India News

NEW DELHI: Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that supporters of Khalistan have infiltrated the farmers’ protest against the three farm laws.

A bank headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and made up of Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian told the attorney general that if there is infiltration of a banned organization, the government has to confirm it and asked him to submit an affidavit before Wednesday. . AG replied: “Yes, I will submit an affidavit and IB reports.”

The bank made the remarks after top advocate PS Narasimha, who represents the Indian Farmers Association Consortium that supports farm laws, presented that groups like “Sikhs for Justice” are involved in protests against the laws. “This type of protest can be very dangerous,” Narasimha said. The Chief Justice asked the attorney general: “Will you confirm this?”

The attorney general responded: “We have said that the Khalistanis have infiltrated the protests.” He added that the government cannot allow a lakh of people protesting against agricultural laws to enter the national capital. “One group can go to Parliament … the other group can go to the Supreme Court,” the AG said.

The Chief Justice further asked the attorney general: “Is it not in your power to verify the number of people and see if they are armed or not, and if there is an infiltration of a prohibited organization?”

The AG reiterated that the government will put on record the IB report on the infiltration aspect.

The Attorney General also submitted that some protesters have said that the tractor rally will take place on Republic Day and cited the request for a warrant filed by the Delhi Police in the high court to prevent farmers from causing nuisance.

The Chief Justice said the court will issue a notice and will hear the matter on Monday.

At the end of the hearing, Attorney General Tushar Mehta reiterated that the government from day one has been saying that some other interest has joined the protest to spread apprehension about farm laws and mislead them.

The Supreme Court concluded the hearing by suspending the implementation of the three farm laws and formed a four-member committee to hear the farmers’ complaints.

