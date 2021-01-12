India Top Headlines

India’s Largest Vaccine Roll-out Starts When IBS Sends 55 Lakh Doses | India News

‘Make everyone disease free’: With this slogan printed on every box, the Serum Institute of India’s Covishield shipment left Pune for other parts of India on Tuesday morning, kicking off the largest launch of a vaccine in the world. history of the country.

Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, the top four regional depots for Covid-19 vaccines, received their number of doses from Covishield within 10 hours from when it began its shipment from the SII facility at 4.30am on Tuesday. Overall, 55 lakh of the total 1.1 crore doses were shipped from the SII facility as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, officials confirmed. “The exercise of transporting the remaining doses will continue until Wednesday night,” said a senior SII official.

Other cities such as Patna, Guwahati, Vijaywada, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh also received their authorized doses by air on Tuesday afternoon.

While UP, Bihar, Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Meghalaya and Delhi received a portion of their quota for the first phase of vaccination on Tuesday evening States like Maharashtra, Haryana, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, among others, will receive your shipments in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Among the states that received the vaccine on Tuesday, Bengal topped the list with 10 lakh doses, followed by Karnataka (6.68 lakh doses), Bihar (5.49 lakh doses) and Tamil Nadu (5.36 lakh doses). Up to 9.63 lakhs of Covishield will be shipped from Pune to other parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The Center has placed orders to purchase 1.1 crore doses of Covishield and 55 lakh doses of Covaxin, which is being produced by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. While Covishield is priced at Rs 200 per dose, the deal with Bharat Biotech is such that it is charging Rs 295 per dose per 38.5 lakh dose and provides the remainder 16.5 lakh doses at no cost. “So the cost of Covaxin is 206 rupees per dose,” said Rajesh Bhushan, the union’s health department.

The covaxin doses will arrive at Hyderabad airport early Wednesday morning, after which they will be shipped to around 11 destinations across the country, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Patna, Lucknow and Jaipur, sources confirmed to TOI. of Bharat Biotech and the aviation industry.

The country’s first shipment of vaccine, comprising 2.64 lakh of Covishield doses loaded onto three trucks, arrived at Pune Airport’s cargo handling and processing facility at 5.30am on Tuesday and was shipped at 8.05am on the flight SpiceXpress SG8937.

Currently, the IBS manufactures vaccine doses of 7 to 8 crore per month. Private players have been tied down to provide refrigerated trucks, vans, and cold storage.

Sources at the Pune airport said 456 boxes containing the vaccine vials and weighing 15,000 kg were transported to different states on nine planes from different airlines. “GoAir was second in line and flew to Chennai with 59 boxes of the vaccine. The flight left Pune airport at 8.45am and arrived in Chennai at 10.20am,” an airport official said.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted: “Air India, SpiceJet, IndiGo and GoAir will operate nine flights from Pune with doses of 56.5 lakh to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad , Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru., Lucknow and Chandigarh “.

The airlines described the start of vaccine transport as a historic step. “We at GoAir are overwhelmed with the kind of responsibility we have been given to transport life-saving Covid-19 vaccines. We are grateful to have the opportunity to contribute to the vaccine movement,” said Kaushik Khona, GoAir CEO, said.

IndiGo, in its official statement, said that it transported a 900 kg load of vaccine from Pune to Chandigarh and Lucknow. “Starting on January 13, the vaccine will be transported from Mumbai to other cities according to the assignment,” said an IndiGo spokesperson.

“Happy that of the 50 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses delivered on Tuesday, SpiceJet delivered 40 lakh,” SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh tweeted.

After receiving the first flight of the vaccine, DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuria said: “… we have received the first batch of Covid-19 vaccine at our airport … Our two terminals can handle around 5, 7 million vials in one day. ”

(With input from Sushmi Dey in Delhi and Swati Bhardwaj in Hyderabad)

