In Eight-Point Action Plan Against Terrorism, Jaishankar Strikes Pakistan, Strikes China | India News

Describing terrorism as the greatest threat to humanity, Chancellor S Jaishankar on Tuesday proposed an 8-point plan of action at the United Nations Security Council to ensure effective action against the threat of terrorism. Even without naming either Pakistan or China, the minister criticized the former for aiding terrorism and criticized the latter when he said that there can be no double standards on the issue of terrorism and that the practice of blocking requests for the designation of terrorists “without ton ni son “had to end.

China had previously blocked at least 4 times a UN ban on JeM chief Masood Azhar, despite the fact that he headed an organization already appointed by a UNSC sanctions committee.

Speaking at a United Nations Security Council debate on countering international terrorism, Jaishankar called on the Council to first muster the political will to combat terrorism, saying that there should be no buts in this fight. . “Nor should we allow terrorism to be justified and terrorists glorified. All members

States must comply with their obligations enshrined in international instruments and conventions against terrorism, “he said.

Second, he said, it was important not to tolerate double standards in this battle, as there are no good or bad terrorists. He said that those who propagate this distinction have an agenda and those who covered up

they are equally guilty.

Third, he called for a reform of the working methods of the committees dealing with sanctions and the fight against terrorism, saying that transparency, accountability and effectiveness were the needs of the day. He said blocking requests to be listed only eroded members’ collective credibility.

“Fourth, we must firmly discourage exclusivist thinking that divides the world and damages our social fabric. Such approaches facilitate radicalization and recruitment by generating fear, mistrust and hatred among different communities. The Council must be on guard against new terminologies and misleading priorities that can dilute our focus, “he said.

The minister also said that the recruitment and exclusion of individuals and entities under the UN sanctions regimes should be done objectively, not out of political or religious considerations, and that the links between terrorism and transnational organized crime should be fully recognized. and be vigorously addressed.

“We in India have seen the crime syndicate responsible for the 1993 Mumbai bomb explosions not only with state protection but with five-star hospitality,” he said, without mentioning Dawood Ibrahim, the main defendant in the explosions, nor to Pakistan.

Jaishankar said the FATF must continue to identify and remedy weaknesses in the anti-money laundering and terrorist financing frameworks and that increased UN coordination with the FATF could make a big difference. Finally, he said, adequate funding for the UN counter-terrorism bodies from the regular UN budget requires immediate attention.

Attacking Pakistan again, Jaishankar said that while some states lacked the legal and operational frameworks and

technical expertise needed to detect, investigate and prosecute terrorist financing cases, there were other

clearly guilty of aiding and supporting terrorism, and voluntarily providing financial assistance and safe havens.

“While we must improve the capacities of the former, the international community must collectively call

the latter and hold them accountable, ”said the minister.

Jaishankar was participating in an open debate at the UN Security Council on “International cooperation in the fight against terrorism 20 years after the adoption of 1373.” United Nations Security Council Resolution 1373 against terrorism was passed in the wake of the September 11 attacks in the United States. This was the first time that the minister made a speech at the UN Security Council after India became a member on January 1 this year.

Times of India