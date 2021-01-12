India Top Headlines

Health Experts Qualify Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign as Great Achievement for India, Expect Positive Result | India News

NEW DELHI: As India is set to start the largest Covid-19 vaccination campaign as of January 16, health experts working at various Delhi-NCR hospitals have called it a great achievement and are expecting a positive outcome .

Experts said that India has experienced a massive vaccination campaign, but it is necessary to ensure proper arrangements for a smooth vaccination campaign that will help eliminate the fear of Covid-19.

Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, Founder and Director of Ujala Cygnus Hospital Group, New Delhi, said the country expects to vaccinate some 300 million people by the end of August.

“Vaccination in India is expected to start from January 16. We all know it is a huge exercise, but the good thing is that we are used to massive vaccination campaigns, especially as part of our Indradhanush program. We also witnessed a polio vaccination program, where millions of volunteers and health workers used to vaccinate children every Sunday against polio. We have the experience for that, but we hope to vaccinate about 300 million people by the end of August, “he said Dr. Shuchin.

In India, regulatory authorities approved AstraZeneca-Oxford’s Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine.

“It is a massive exercise, to be sure, but it will be helped by our good network of healthcare providers. At first, only two types of vaccines will be available in India. The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is an adenovirus vaccine, while Bharat Biotech La The vaccine is an inactivated virus vaccine. They have a good efficacy rate of 60%, which is more than the World Health Organization (WHO) mandatory rate of 50%. So hopefully they will have a good result. all to register and get vaccinated when your turn comes and the government contacts you, ”said Dr. Bajaj.

Dr P. Venkata Krishnan, Senior Consultant Internal Medicine, Paras Hospital, Gurugram, said that India is leading the vaccine development process around the world and will soon become the hub of Covid vaccine for the entire world.

“Nowhere in the history of the world has a vaccine been developed at such a rapid rate. The vaccines look very promising and the side effects are not significant enough. Therefore, we should get good results with the Covid vaccine. , once the vaccination process begins. There are some questions about whether we have developed herd immunity as Indians and we need vaccinations. It is not yet clear if immunity develops after a person becomes infected because reinfections with Covid have also been seen- 19, “he said.

Dr. Krishnan said that vaccination is the only way through which we can protect ourselves from Covid-19.

“The government has decided to do the vaccination in stages. Initially, healthcare workers and those most at risk of contracting the infection will administer the vaccine first and then the elderly and other general population. India is leading the development process. of vaccines around the world. It will soon become the center of the Covid vaccine for the whole world. The efficacy of the vaccine will be a bit questionable. Things will take time to get back to normal, but the fear of Covid-19 will diminish significantly, “he added.

Dr Amitabha Ghosh, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine, Columbia Asia Hospital, Palam Vihar, Gurugram said that since it is winter in India and the Oxford vaccine can be stored at a refrigerator temperature of 2 to 8 ° C, the start of vaccination. be soft.

“However, in a country like India, operational issues like crowd management can pose significant challenges for the care providers administering the vaccine,” he said.

“In addition to informing frontline workers, who will be eligible for the first launch, we must educate all stakeholders on the efficacy and safety of vaccines. Vaccination centers will be equipped to handle any emergency drops from vaccination with easy access to medications, equipment, including ambulances in the off-chance of any reaction. Side effects such as arm pain or mild fever are expected with any vaccine, but we do not expect any adverse reaction. Therefore, we advise people to continue and sign up for the app as soon as it’s available and wait for your first shot, “he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the central government is having close collaboration with the states / UT for the deployment of the vaccine. “All preparations are underway for the launch of the vaccine as of January 16, 2021,” he said.

He said that the Covid-19 vaccine can cost in the range of Rs 200 to 295 in India and two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, have received Emergency Use Authorization (UAE) after going through safety and immunogenicity established in a regulatory process. well prescribed.

