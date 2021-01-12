India Top Headlines

Government files affidavit in South Carolina at night, says most farmers are happy with laws | India News

NEW DELHI: With the Supreme Court questioning the consultation process prior to the enactment of the farm laws, the Union government on Monday night filed an affidavit hardening its position against repeal of the laws and said the laws took shape after two decades of intensive deliberations and consultations with stakeholders.

A bank of the Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian had asked Attorney General KK Venugopal during the hearing what consultation process took place before the enactment of the laws. The attorney general tried to explain it, but the court brushed it aside and said he was only interested in creating an atmosphere conducive to discussions with farmers. This likely compelled the Center to submit a detailed 45-page affidavit recounting the sequence of events from the year 2000, when the expert panel under Shankarlal Guru for agricultural reforms was created.

The Center said: “The turmoil that is confined to one place across the country bears witness to the fact that most farmers are not only happy with the laws, but are finding that these laws are progressive and in their best interest. as they are having one more option than the existing option. Agitation by / on behalf of some farmers may therefore not be treated as a reflection on the validity of the law or its effectiveness and usefulness to the farming community. Some farmers and their unions have been campaigning against the farmer-friendly land laws based on apprehensions, misgivings and misconceptions created by some vested interests, who have moved from Punjab to and around Delhi.

The Center said: “These laws were not enacted overnight, but were the result of suggestions from various experts and recommendations from various committees / groups over the last 20 years and these laws have been enacted in the interest of all. farmers, even more small and marginal, throughout the country. To keep pace with the vitality and dynamic changes of agricultural trade, the agricultural economy, e-commerce and export, and also to meet the growing expectations of farmers, the country needs an accessible, competitive and transparent marketing system with a solid and adequately equipped market structure. Existing state marketing laws do not really allow trade in agricultural products to flourish and legally support farmers to obtain remunerative prices for their products in a transparent manner. This justified reforms in the laws ”.

